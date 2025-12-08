Musa Arrives With Guns Blazing

Christopher Gwabin Musa must hit the ground firing without the usual bureaucratic bottleneck associated with the war on terror. Nigeria is in a security emergency, a situation that demands uncommon management skills to stem total collapse.

This is not time for long speeches coated with valour. The best press statement comes with photographs of bandits and terrorists getting bullets instead of banters.

Never again must Nigerians see criminals armed to the teeth, wearing military camouflage and lunching alfresco with governors. Northern Nigeria must be cleared of Boko Haram, Killer Herdsmen, Lakurawa, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and bandits.

The South must be freed from rampaging Unknown Gunmen, pirates and kidnappers. Compatriots are longing for a whiff of fresh air. Musa has what it takes to lead this battle. He is a Christian from the North, where more churches than mosques have been destroyed. This general grew up in Sokoto, headquarters of the Caliphate.

His home town, Zangon Kataf tells the story of religious war in its crudest form. The exposure to Sokoto and Musa’s Christian background should be a plus. The Sultan, a retired Brigadier General, is well placed to support the war on terror before it consumes the nation. As the leader of Muslims, his word can turn the hearts of the fundamentalists roaming the entire North. When the North quakes, Nigeria is not safe.

Musa is the 11th Defence minister of Northern background since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999. There has previously been – Yakubu Danjuma, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Yayale Ahmed, Shetima Mustapha, Bello Mohammed, Labaran Maku(Acting) and Aliyu Gusau, before the second coming of General Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

As a retired General, expectations were that terrorists will run helter skelter when Buhari assumed office. Sadly and strangely, under him, the country became the homeland of criminals from all over the African continent. His two Defence ministers, from Mansur Dan Ali to Bashir Magashi, incidentally both retired generals, could not secure the nation.

On his part, President Bola Tinubu looked away from the military and settled for civilians. And he found them in the North. Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle, former governors of volatile Katsina and Zamfara states, were given sensitive jobs obviously beyond their capacity. Under the duo, towns and villages were sacked and inhabitants slaughtered in their numbers. Musa served under the underperforming duo.

Now he has been tasked with the job of doing something different. Should he fail in this new job, he has nobody but self to blame. Here is a man who rose to the highest military job of Chief of Defence Staff and had even spent quite some time in the theatre of war. We do not want to see criminals subjecting our gallant generals to ridicule in the Sambisa forest and posting gory images for the world to jeer.

The images that should occupy global attention should show bandits and terrorists drowning in Lake Chad or being decimated, from Gwoza to Baga and across Dustin Ma and Talata Mafara. After clearing the troubled North, there is a job for the new Defence minister in the South. Good enough his wife, Oghogho, is Isoko, from Delta State. It is a high risk to allow their children to travel from Asana to their maternal home without military escorts.

Killer herdsmen have taken over all the farms and forests in Delta State, from Issele Uku to Ozoro, down to Okpara Waterside. In the South-East, criminals, who parade as ‘Unknown Gunmen’, have imposed Sit – At – Home every Monday, on people known for their very lucrative business interests.

Troops should be sent to the road that leads to Orlu, from Ihiala and Nnewi on regular patrols. That zone has been the graveyard of many innocent souls.

The Navy needs to up their duty. The Niger Delta waterways and creeks breed pirates and sundry criminals. It is not just enough for the Chief of Naval Staff to dismiss the idea of Coast Guards. His men must take the battle to the sea. Smugglers are bringing in arms through our porous sea borders.

The Middle Belt corridor must be highly militarised. Since the United States issued a startling security warning, there have been movements down South, from the North. Many of the fleeing terrorists are transiting in Kogi, Kwara and Benue. Their destination is the Southern fringes of the country. The office of the Defence minister comes with challenges. The first person to be there, Muhammadu Ribadu, died in office, sixty years ago.

His successor, Inua Wada was swept away by the January 15, 1966 military coup. In 1976, Iliya Bisalla was publicly executed over a February 13 coup plot. Domkat Bali was humiliated out of power in 1990. Musa has so much waiting for him. The choice to make the difference is his. Nigerians do not want excuses, any more. This is the country that stabilised Liberia and made peace in Sierra Leone.

The land of internationally recognised officers like Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, Conrad Nwawo, Adekunle Fajuyi, Maxwell Khobe, Isaac Obiakor, Luka Yusuf and Suraj Abduhrahman cannot be fooled by ill trained bandits. Nigerians want to drive freely, from Calabar to Kano, Lagos to Maiduguri.

Citizens are eager to do business in Gusau in the morning and return to Ilorin in the night without trembling hopes and tears. The country is under siege, people are dying in their thousands. With Musa, we expect a new song of victory.