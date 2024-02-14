Murtala Muhammed Foundation Tasks Govt On Late Head Of State’s Ideals

As Nigerians remember the late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed on Wednesday, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) urged the government to look to his policies and programmes as a source of inspiration to address the current socio-economic challenges in the country.

In a statement released to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the death of Gen. Muhammed, Dr Aisha Muhammad-Oyebode, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, emphasized the need to revisit the policies and programs of the former administration and implement those that are relevant to address the current challenges faced by the people of Nigeria.

It is important to recall that during the first 200 days of his administration in 1975/76, there was a significant improvement in the socio-economic situation of the country, bringing relief and hope to the citizens. However, this progress was tragically interrupted by the unsuccessful.