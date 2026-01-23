The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has announced the commencement of a series of national and international commemorative activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed (GCFR).

Observed in February 2026, the golden anniversary offers a moment of national reflection on the enduring legacy of a leader whose brief but transformative tenure redefined governance, restored discipline in the civil service, and positioned Nigeria as a principled voice for justice, unity, and Pan-Africanism on the global stage.

Speaking on the significance of the mile- stone, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, CEO, Murtala Muhammed Foundation, said the commemoration is designed not only to honour the past, but to inspire the future.

“Fifty years on, General Murtala Muhammed remains a moral compass for leadership in Africa. His courage, clarity of purpose, intolerance for corruption, and unwavering belief in national unity are values Nigeria needs now more than ever.

This anniversary is not just a remembrance; it is a call to action for the new generation of leaders to govern with integrity, patriotism, and courage,” she stated.

The commemorative activities will commence on Monday, February 2nd, 2026, with a Legacy Art Exhibition at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, running through February 28.

The exhibition will showcase General Muhammed’s life, leadership philosophy, and enduring influence through visual art, archival materials, and contemporary interpretations, offering a reflective lens into his values of discipline, service, unity, and national purpose.

On February 5, 2026 Lagos will host a Strategic Policy Workshop in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

The session will focus on General Muhammed’s role in redefining Nigeria’s foreign policy, particularly his principled Pan-African stance and commitment to African liberation and solidarity.

Remembrance activities will continue on February 6 with an official wreath-laying ceremony in Lagos, followed by a special Juma‘at prayer and graveside observance in Kano.

A welcome reception and commemorative dinner will hold on February 11, celebrating defining moments of General Muhammed’s leadership and ideals.

On February 12, Abuja will host an International Memorial Lecture and Leadership Conference, bringing together global and local thought leaders to examine General Muhammed’s leadership philosophy, anti-corruption drive, and vision for a just, disciplined, and self-reliant Nigeria.

The anniversary date, February 13, will be marked by solemn events in Abuja, including a wreath-laying ceremony, commemorative Juma ‘at prayer, an Anti-Corruption Day, and a National Moment of Silence observed across the country.

The commemorations will conclude on February 15 with an interdenominational thanksgiving service, reflecting General Muhammed’s commitment to national unity across faiths and communities.