New Telegraph

December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Murray-Bruce Commends Tinubu’s…

Murray-Bruce Commends Tinubu’s Intervention In Benin Republic

Media entrepreneur and former Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has applauded President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and the Nigerian Air Force for what he described as a swift and professional intervention in support of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin.

In a statement posted on X, Murray-Bruce said Nigeria had once again shown “principled leadership in Africa,” noting that the action reflected the country’s commitment to defending democracy on the continent.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He added that the successful operation sends a clear signal to coup plotters across Africa that unconstitutional takeovers will not be tolerated.

According to him, the operation aligns with ECOWAS protocols and international law, reaffirming Nigeria’s resolve and capacity to uphold regional stability.

He praised the armed forces for their role in reinforcing democratic governance and commended the Tinubu administration for its decisive leadership.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Awujale Throne: Kwam1 Is Not From Ijebu – Lagos Chief
Read Next

Obasanjo Opens Up On Uncertainty About Real Age