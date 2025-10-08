Murphy’s Pro Calls For Renewed Focus On Consulting In Nigeria’s Hospitality Sector

Murphy’s Pro, a consultancy firm specialising in hospitality operations and service-standards, has stated that it is helping local businesses upgrade their performance and protect profitability, especially in emerging markets.

The company noted that as Nigeria’s hospitality industry recovers from the turbulence of the COVID-19 era and faces rising competition, a growing number of hotels, resorts and restaurants are recognising that professional consultancy is not a luxury but a necessity.

Mr. Omoruan Samson Murphy, Managing Director of Murphy’s Pro shared this insight during a media briefing, emphasising that structured systems and expert guidance are the missing links for many hospitality brands striving to compete globally.

He said: “In just 12 months, we helped four mid-tier hotels in Abuja increase their RevPAR by 38% and guest satisfaction scores by 44% through a tailored service upgrade and staff retraining programme.”

He added that “eight out of ten clients see a minimum of 25% operational efficiency improvement within the first six months of engagement.”

These figures have drawn attention at a time when the hotel and resort sector in Nigeria is projected to grow by 6.21% annually between 2024 and 2028, according to Statista.

With guest expectations rising, businesses that fail to meet international standards risk losing ground to both local and foreign competitors.

Hospitality firms in Lagos, Abuja and other urban centres are increasingly seeking expert intervention.

Mr. Murphy explained that many of these firms are rich in potential but lack structured systems for service delivery and operations.

“We started Murphy’s Pro because we saw that gap,” he said. “What began as a solo consulting effort has become a firm working with hotels and restaurants all across Nigeria.

We combine hospitality science with real-world experience to deliver measurable transformation.”

A professional with over 15 years of experience in hospitality management, Mr. Murphy’s background spans operations leadership, staff training, and brand development across several hotel chains in Nigeria and beyond.

His work, which began in hotel operations, evolved into consultancy after identifying recurring inefficiencies in service delivery within the sector.

Business owners say the benefits are already tangible. One hotel in Abuja, after working with Murphy’s Pro, saw more rooms occupied at higher rates; improved staff morale; and fewer guest complaints.

“What we used to consider as acceptable service is now a source of concern,” said the general manager who asked not to be named. “Since Murphy’s Pro came in, our guests stay longer, leave better reviews, and we are operating more smoothly.”

Mr. Murphy emphasised that consultancy is no longer optional. “The future of hospitality belongs to those who innovate and adapt,” He said. “Murphy’s Pro is the partner of choice for hotels, restaurants and resorts looking to meet international standards, improve guest satisfaction, and increase revenue sustainably.”

Stakeholders agree. A senior official in the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation commented: “We commend firms that bring in international best practices while working with local realities.

The gap in operational systems is real, and the sooner hospitality businesses take steps, the better for the industry as a whole.”

Experts point to several pressures forcing change: rising customer expectations for cleanliness, digital services, and personalised experiences; greater competition from international brands; and the need to manage costs in a weakening currency environment.

For many businesses, consultancy can help with staff training, process re-engineering, procurement efficiencies, and adoption of quality assurance systems.

Mr. Murphy offered examples: “We do service audits, workflow redesigns, retraining of frontline staff, and help set up mechanisms for consistent feedback from guests.

When a restaurant in Lagos adopted our feedback-loop system, it reduced customer complaints by almost 30 per cent in three months.”

She also warned that waiting too long to modernise could be costly. “Business owners who delay upgrading operations or service risk falling behind.

The market is changing fast; standards that were acceptable five years ago no longer meet guest expectations today.”

For those ready to engage, Murphy’s Pro is positioning itself as the go-to consultancy across Nigeria.

“We believe structured growth, improved guest experiences, and higher returns are more than just goals, but are achievable outcomes,” Mr. Murphy concluded. “We invite any hospitality brand that is serious about transformation to reach out.”