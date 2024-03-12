Murphy wins best actor as Oppenheimer sweeps Oscars

Cillian Murphy has become the first Irishborn winner of the best actor award, as Oppenheimer swept the Oscars. The film dominated proceedings, winning best picture, best director for Christopher Nolan, and best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. Murphy was named best leading actor for his acclaimed portrayal of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The ceremony saw Oppenheimer win seven prizes overall, while Poor Things took four – including best actress for Emma Stone – and The Zone of Interest scored two. Oppenheimer also won best editing, original score and cinematography.

However, it lost several other technical categories, denying it a record-breaking number of wins. Instead, the unusual steampunk drama Poor Things won best production design, costume design, make-up and hairstyling, as well as best actress for Emma Stone, reports the BBC. Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, won only one of the eight prizes it was nominated for – best original song for What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.