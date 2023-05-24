New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Murphy Afolabi’s Burial Committee Calls Out Adunni Ade (Video)

Following the 8-day Fidau prayer of the late Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi, the burial committee of the deceased has publicly called out Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade for allegedly owning the late actor.

Speaking during the Prayer held in his honor on Sunday, May 21, the committee called out the actress for being indebted to the late Murphy Afolabi.

According to the committee, Adunni Ade owed Murphy Afolabi a sum of N250,000 before his death.

The committee, however, urged the actress to return the money.

They said, “Adunni Ade please return the N250,000 that you are owing the Late Murphy Afolabi”.

Watch video below

https://twitter.com/dorapeacem/status/1661346911331155971?s=46

