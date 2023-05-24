Murphy Afolabi: Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Adunni Ade’s Debt Claims

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has thrown her weight behind her colleague, Adunni Ade following the call out by the burial committee of the late Murphy Afolabi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the late Yoruba actor’s burial committee had publicly called out the actress for being indebted to the deceased.

However, the movie star debunked the claims as she stated that she had refunded Murphy Afolabi’s money before his death.

Throwing her support behind the screen diva, Nkechi Blessing who is a friend and colleague said when one is hated in the movie industry, people in upper power would do anything to bring such a person down.

She, however, said that she is grateful that Man isn’t God.

“If they don hate person for that their industry they will go to any length to see that person fall. Thank God say man no be God…. It’s well!”

Joining Nkechi Blessing, Adewunmi Fatia and Alesh Sanni had weighed into the debt claims.

Alesh Sanni wrote, “Just imagine but why… Haba now

Adewunmi Fatia wrote, “I don fight tired rubbish”