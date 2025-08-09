Murjanatu Musa: Winning MVP At Zenith Bank League Turning Point Of My D’tigress Exploits

…says league must start early to give home-based opportunities

One of the country’s the D’Tigress stars, Murjanatu Musa, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA says she has Zenith Bank to thank for her rise in the game of basketball. Excerpts:

How does it feel to win another AfroBasket title?

This is my third title out of the last five and seriously, the joy is unspeakable. I feel great and I am happy because it is always good to be a champion. It is always good to represent your country and not just that, but also winning titles. We are the first to achieve this great feat, winning the title five consecutive times, so I am proud to be part of the history-making team.

How would you describe the reception by Zenith Bank, coupled with other rewards and recognition by the Federal Government and other corporate organisations?

First of all, I would say a very big thank you to Zenith Bank for adding value to my life. Because my story cannot be complete without them as when I started, I started with them. And this is where I am today and I would like say to Zenith Bank to keep supporting women basketball. They’re supporting already, but I want them to keep supporting so they could raise a lot of top players like me in the future. There are lots of players out there that if given the opportunity, they are going to come out great. We have those who want to play the game but the support is not there, so with Zenith bank support, I am sure they are going to find their bearing and come out to achieve greatness.

You won the Most Valuable Player in 2022 while playing for Air Warriors in the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, looking back, how did that impact on your career?

Yes, from when I won the MVP of Zenith League 2022 till this moment, it has been upward trajectory for me as a player and as a person. Let me emphasize that it was the turning point in my career which eventually earned me a national team call-up. I’ve been moving higher. I’ve been going to places. I’ve played in different leagues, had the opportunity of playing for the national team, been to the Olympics and also winning the AfroBasket and I have been succeeding in all what I touched since then. It all started with Zenith Bank, and I am grateful.

Looking at this current team, you are the last to join from the league and still playing till now, how will you describe the timing?

I will say the level of the league at the time and the quality in the league at the time because we were playing well. There are several top clubs and quality players. I feel if the league had continued same way there will definitely be more MJ coming out to represent Nigeria. We will have some top players like me and probably bigger and better than I am.

Nowadays, the league start so late into the year and making it difficult for the coach to get some of the home-based players into the national team. What will you want to say to the organisers of the league about the timing?

You are right, if maybe the league had started early enough, probably we would have seen one or two of the making the team. I don’t know why it was started late, I don’t have the details, so I don’t have much to say about it. But I would have loved the league to start earlier on time so players would get more ready and to show their self, to show their talent and they can be in the national team. They should have more time to play and you know, we would like the Zenith Bank and the NBBF to start the league on time., allow the teams to play more matches and from there they too can stake a claim to play for the National Team.

Your former club, Air Warriors, are you still in contact with them and how have you been supporting the team from your own end?

I won’t be saying what I have been doing for the team or my teammates on the pages of newspapers, it is between us in all. However, me and my teammates we’ve been talking almost all the time. I have all their contacts and we still keep in touch and yeah we’re good together like we are when we were playing together. We’re still like teammates even though we’re not together we’re still tight.

Talking about the last AfroBasket, would you say the game against Senegal took a lot away from the team, thereby causing the slow start in the final against Mali?

A little bit. But we know the task ahead and we decided to fight back. It was not that easy at start because the game against Senegal because it was a tough one for us but we came out victorious while Mali had it somehow easy in their own semifinal game.

Against Mali, at some point, did you guys doubt the fact that you could win?

No, there was nothing like a doubt, surely we were expecting a tough game but we never have a doubt in our ability to turn the game around. I know we can do it, it’s just a matter of time and we needed to slow down, just break in and just play our game. But I knew we’ll win.

Which of the teams would you say gave you guys so much trouble in Abidjan?

I think I’ll say two games. Senegal and Mozambique, they gave us real tough time. Mozambique is always like that with Nigeria. Anytime they face us, it is like they are playing World Cup final. Also Senegal, every year we meet them, it’s always tough. They have good players. But now, we are used to them and always find a way to beat them.