Even in mid-February, Chelsea F.C. are already linked with potential summer signings, with Murillo of Nottingham Forest emerging as the latest target for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Murillo, 23, a player well-known to Estevao, has been linked with a move to a Premier League heavyweight ever since making his mark at Nottingham Forest. This summer, a transfer now appears all but certain.

The former Brazil youth international has reached 100 appearances for Forest since his move from Corinthians, earning a reputation for his strength and ability to drive forward from midfield.

Reports suggest Chelsea F.C. are progressing in talks for the £50m-rated midfielder, though Liverpool F.C., Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly in the race.

The question now is: which club represents the best next step for Murillo?

Murillo’s Move: Why Chelsea Beats Liverpool, Man United

Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for Europe next season are slim, requiring a near-perfect run under interim manager Igor Tudor, either in the league or the Champions League.

A move to Manchester United could make more sense for Murillo than Spurs, but the Red Devils already have a first-choice, ball-carrying centre-back in Harry Maguire.

According to reports, Chelsea F.C. and Liverpool F.C. are leading the race for the £50m defender, with both clubs having a more urgent need for centre-back reinforcements than United.

With Jeremy Jacquet joining Anfield and manager Arne Slot confirming talks for Ibrahima Konate, Murillo could risk starting on the bench behind Jacquet, Konate, and Virgil van Dijk if he chooses Liverpool.

Murillo’s Best Option: Why Chelsea Leads The Race

Liam Rosenior can easily name his best players in every position: Robert Sanchez in goal, Joao Pedro up front, Moises Caicedo in midfield, and Marc Cucurella at left-back.

The one exception is centre-back, where Rosenior has struggled to find a settled choice since taking over.

Two factors explain this. First, Chelsea has an abundance of options in central defence, especially after recalling Mamadou Sarr, while Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Benoit Badiashile are all available for transfer.

Second, Murillo represents a clear upgrade over Chelsea’s current options. While the rest of Rosenior’s squad is capable of challenging for the title, the centre-back positions remain mid-table at best.

Signing Murillo would give Rosenior a first-choice defender he can rely on, ending constant rotation and significantly strengthening a weak area of the team.