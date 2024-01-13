MURIC Urges FG To Give Widows 4 And Half Months Leave

The Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola has called on the Federal Government to give female employees four and half months leave when their husbands die. Prof. Akintola made the call in a statement to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday.

“Our attention has been drawn to the predicament of widows nationwide regarding the way they are treated by their employers immediately after their husbands die.

“It is common knowledge that the Nigerian government does not recognize or give any particular succour to working women whose husbands die. “More often than not, they are left at the mercy of their employers, who may or may not give them one or two days off duty.

“This is heartless to say the least. A woman who loses her husband to the wicked hands of death is going through a harrowing experience. “Losing her husband to the cold hands of death is a tragic landmark in a woman’s life. She needs sympathy, companionship and plenty of time to rest.

Her life needs replanning, re-engineering and reorientation. The least her employer can do for her is to give her time for all that. “This is why the Glorious Qur’an in chapter 2 verse 234 stipulates a recovery or waiting period of four months and 10 days for Muslim women whose husbands just died.

The fact that the command comes from the Glorious Qur’an makes it a fundamental human right enjoined by Allah. It is Allah-given. It is divine, not human. Therefore, no individual homosapien, institution or government should oppose or deny it.