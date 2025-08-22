MURIC Urges FG To Elevate Sharia Courts To Federal

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to fully integrate Shari’ah courts into the country’s judicial system and all parts of the country.

The Muslim rights advocacy group contends that the country’s judicial system as currently being operated is lopsided because Shari’ah is denied in certain parts of the country whereas common law courts are available all over the country.

The group therefore called on FG to treat Shari’ah courts like federal courts by establishing Shariah courts directly in all states of the federation the same way federal high courts were established in them.

The Executive Director of the Muslims rights advocacy group, Professor Ishaq Akintola in a Statement said “The issue of Shari’ah continues to stir concern among Muslim communities.

One of the questions recently raised is the fact that the Federal Government still went ahead to establish federal high courts in all states despite their existence at state level. It is also well known that the state and federal high courts exist in all states whereas Shari’ah only exists in the North. There is no single Shari’ah court anywhere in the South.

This implies that although Nigerian Muslims accommodate and tolerate common law courts which originated from Christianity, Nigerian Christians refuse to accommodate or tolerate Shari’ah courts. This amounts to denial of access to justice for Muslims while Christians enjoy full access to their own justice system. “The onus is therefore on FG to ensure that Muslims are not shortchanged by ensuring that the judicial system is neither selective nor exclusive.

The current system whereby all parts of the country accept one judicial system (common law courts) while another system (Shari’ah) is only allowed to operate in only one part of the country is discriminatory, unfair, unjust and therefore unacceptable. “It shows clearly that full integration of Muslims and their way of life is still lacking in our society whereas Christian way of life has been allowed to dominate the Nigerian ecosystem.

“The question that may arise from this conversation is ‘What happens if Nigerian Muslims also insist on parity? What happens if they start to set conditions for them to accept any legal system other than their own? What happens if they make acceptance of Shari’ah courts in the South a condition for accepting Christian common law courts in the North and in predominantly Muslim communities?”