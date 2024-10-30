MURIC To IGP: Investigate False Death Report On Sultan Of Sokoto

Share

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the source of the false rumour of the death of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The group also called on the police to prosecute those behind the diabolical mission.

The group made this call in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, by the founder and Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

"Our attention has been drawn to a false rumour of the death of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, which broke out yesterday, Tuesday, 29th October 2024.

“The rumour spread like wildfire, creating tension, fear and suspicion in the hearts of millions of Muslims in the country as well as those of the Sultan’s friends and well-wishers.

“We strongly condemn this development. It is sadistic, diabolical, malicious and luciferous. The enormity of the false rumour is better realized when viewed against the backdrop of the twin status of the Sultan and his revered position in society.

“Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar is not only the Sultan of Sokoto, he is also the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) which is the umbrella organization for all Islamic associations in Nigeria. Whatever is said about him does not affect Sokoto State alone. It affects all Muslims in Nigeria.

“That is why those who spread news about people like him should weigh the gravity of their information and exercise caution. It is crystal clear, however, that those behind this satanic rumour have thrown caution to the winds. It is reckless, thoughtless and absolutely irresponsible.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the source of the false rumour of the death of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar. Those found culpable should be made to face the law.

“This is necessary in the interest of law, order and good governance. Innocent Nigerians will continue to fall victim to cyberstalking until the security agencies start holding culprits accountable for their criminal activities.”

