MURIC To COAS: It’s Time To Pay 54 Soldiers Pardoned By FG

An appeal has been made to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, to pay the entitlements of 54 soldiers who received presidential pardon in May 2022.

The Executive Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, made the plea in a statement in Lagos yesterday, saying to the COAS that the soldiers and their families have gone through untold suffering due to the nonpayment of their entitlements, almost three years after they had been pardoned. The statement read:

“It will be recalled that 54 soldiers of the Nigerian Army were sentenced to death on 17th December, 2014, for demanding better weapons to confront Boko Haram insurgents

“Their death sentence was later commuted to ten years imprisonment on 19th December, 2015 “The soldiers regained freedom seven years later on 17th August, 2021, and they were granted presidential pardon on 11th May, 2022.

“First, and foremost, MURIC wishes to appreciate the Nigerian Army for following due process throughout the travails of the 54 soldiers, it marks the institution out for diligence, decorum and professionalism. “However, it is our wish to bring the sufferings of the 54 soldiers and members of their families to the attention of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede.

It has been tales of woe for all of them. “Their children have dropped out of school. Many of their matrimonial homes have scattered. Their octogenarian parents no longer cry: they just stare into the emptiness that the world has become for them.

Nigeria’s current economic doldrums has worsened the situation for them. At least, one of the soldiers has gone completely blind while the rest have been reduced to walking corpses and living dead.

“It is on this compassionate ground that we appeal to the COAS to show mercy to the 54 soldiers by approving the payment of their entitlements without further delay. Hearkening to this appeal will prove to Nigerians that the Nigerian Army has a truly human face.

Young Nigerians will rush forward to join the army and parents will feel no qualms encouraging their children and wards to don the army garb with pride.”

