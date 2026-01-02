MURIC Slams US Over War On Terrorism

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has says the United States should not be regarded as the country that saved Nigeria from terrorism.

According to the group, Nigerian soldiers were capable of dismantling terrorism if the US had not denied Nigeria weapons years ago, before terrorism festered. MURIC made the declaration in its New Year’s message by Executive Director Ishaq Akintola.

It said: “Nigeria’s decade-long war on terrorism received a boost when the US launched missile strikes at terrorists’ bases last week.

“With hindsight, we do not think the US should be regarded as the saviour of Nigeria regarding terrorism, even after helping us to kill the terrorists who have turned life into a terrible nightmare for Nigerians.

“We assert clearly, unequivocally, irrevocably and categorically that Nigerian soldiers are gallant, capable and efficient. “We are proud of them and we have full confidence in them.”