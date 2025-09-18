MURIC On Chief Imam: Oladigbolu Cautions Akintola Against Disrespecting Alaafin

Prince Oladigbolu, a direct descendant of two revered Alaafins of Oyo, has issued a stern warning to the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), warning its Executive Director, Professor Isiaq Akintola, against making derogatory remarks about the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

MURIC had in a statement argued that the Alaafin has no power to appoint the Chief Imam of Oyo, dismissing the monarch’s claim as “Illogical, irrational and laughable.”

The group insisted that the role of a traditional ruler is confined to culture and not religious affairs.

Reacting on Thursday, Prince Oladigbolu said Akintola’s comments were disrespectful to the throne and amounted to an assault on Yoruba heritage.

“If you disrespect the Alaafin, I will disrespect you. No one who understands history will mock the role of the Alaafin in matters concerning the Chief Imam. His Majesty has not imposed anyone; he has only begun consultations with religious leaders, elders, and stakeholders. That is leadership, not manipulation,” Oladigbolu declared.

Prince Oladigbolu is the biological grandson of Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, who reigned as Alaafin between 1911 and 1944, and the great-grandson of Oba Muhammad Lawal Akanbi Agogo-Ija, who reigned from 1905 to 1911.

He said his royal lineage places on him a sacred duty to defend the dignity of the throne and uphold the traditions passed down through generations.

“The Alaafin’s involvement in confirming the Chief Imam is not a new development; it is a centuries-old tradition. Long before organisations like MURIC came into existence, successive Alaafins, by culture and consensus, bore the responsibility of confirming the appointment of the Chief Imam in Oyo. This duty was consistently exercised in ways that safeguarded unity and inclusiveness,” he noted.

He stressed that the Alaafin is not a partisan figure but the father of all, Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists alike, and his participation in the process of appointing a Chief Imam is a safeguard against division.

According to him, comparing the Alaafin’s cultural duty of confirming a Chief Imam to appointing a bishop, as MURIC did, is “a crude distortion of Yoruba history and a deliberate insult to the institution.”

“Oyo is not governed by empty theories but by living traditions that predate today’s organisations and laws. These traditions preserved harmony among our people for centuries, long before statutory laws or pressure groups existed,” he added.

Prince Oladigbolu further warned that stripping the Alaafin of this sacred role would amount to “an attack on Yoruba heritage” and would only open the door to disunity within the Oyo Muslim community.

“What His Majesty is doing is the opposite of manipulation, he is consulting widely to ensure that when the time comes, the choice of Chief Imam reflects consensus and not division. That is leadership rooted in history, culture, and responsibility,” he said.

He also emphasised that the Alaafin’s patience in consulting all stakeholders shows respect for the Muslim community and underlines the monarch’s determination to avoid imposition.

“Anyone portraying this as arrogance is either ignorant of tradition or deliberately mischievous,” he remarked.

Oladigbolu urged MURIC and its leadership to show humility before tradition. “The Alaafin’s throne is not a subject of ridicule.

“It is a centuries-old institution that commands respect, not only in Yorubaland but across Nigeria. To mock it is to mock our collective identity as a people,” he said.

He further advised Akintola personally to “re-examine his tone and approach,” stressing that leaders of thought must not set themselves against cultural institutions that bind society together.

“The Alaafin deserves deference, not disdain. Disrespecting him is not just an insult to one man but to the entire cultural system that has preserved Oyo’s unity for generations,” Oladigbolu concluded.