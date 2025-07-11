MURIC Demands Sharia Courts, Friday As Public Holiday In S’West

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for constitutional amendments to establish Sharia courts in all South West states and declare Fridays public holidays for Muslim worship.

The group’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, represented by Dr. Jamiu Busari, made the submission at the South West Zonal Public Hearing on constitutional review recently.

He told the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution that the absence of Sharia courts in the Southwest contradicts the region’s pre-colonial Islamic heritage. “No Sharia court currently exists in Southwestern Nigeria, where Muslims arguably form the majority.

He demanded the creation of Sharia Courts of Appeal across the zone, including in Edo State, noting that such courts would serve only Muslims and not infringe on the rights of non-Muslims.

Akintola also proposed that Fridays be declared public holidays, arguing that the current weekend system Saturday and Sunday favours Christians and marginalises Muslims.

“Thursdays and Fridays were traditional Muslim weekends before colonialism. Saturday was later made a full day to benefit Seventh-Day Adventists under Gen. Gowon.” He claimed that five of Nigeria’s eight national holidays favour Christians, listing Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year, Good Friday, and Easter Monday.

Muslim holidays -Eid-Kabir, Eid Fitr, and Maulud— are fewer, he added, while urging recognition of the Islamic New Year as a national holiday.

Akintola also called for official recognition of Islamic (Nikkah) marriage certificates, saying current practices that exclude them are discriminatory. Echoing MURIC’s position, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) backed the call for Sharia courts and proposed Islamic finance courts to support Muslim economic practices.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Deputy Senate President Sen. Jubrin Barau, assured that all submissions would be reviewed and considered by the National Assembly.