The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rejected the 2027 election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as “exclusive, insensitive, and provocative”.

In a statement, MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, noted that the timetable coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, which is projected to start on February 8, 2027, and end on March 10, 2027.

“The election dates fall within the holy month of Ramadan, which is not only audacious and outrageous but also exclusive, insensitive, and provocative,” Akintola said.

MURIC argues that the timetable seeks to disenfranchise, ostracize, and alienate Muslims, who make up more than half of Nigeria’s population.

“The implications of holding elections during fasting are dire and far-reaching,” Akintola warned, citing potential risks to the peaceful conduct of elections, stressing that hungry voters are likely to be angry voters.

MURIC is urging INEC to reconsider the timetable, citing concerns over Muslim voters, staff, and security personnel who will be fasting during the elections.