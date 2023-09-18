Muri-Okunola Resigns As Head Of Service After Tinubu’s Appointment

Hakeem Muri-Okunola has tendered his resignation letter as the Head of Service (HoS) in Lagos State following his appointment as President Bola Tinubu’s Principal Secretary.

Muri-Okunola in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen said his civil service career will end on the 29th Of September, 2023.

The newly appointed presidential aide has revealed that he has formally notified Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about his voluntary retirement from the Lagos State Civil Service, where he served as the Head of Service for nearly five years

He said, “I am grateful to MG and MDG and the entire executive council, the Body Of Permanent Secretaries, and the entire workforce of Lagos State for the opportunity to serve.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I want to thank the entire public service for your support during the entirety of my tenure as your servant leader. You made me shine. You helped me clear the doubts of the naysayers.

“You gave me confidence and inspired my modest but fulfilled service. I appreciate you all individually and collaboratively as a family. We took the Lagos State Public Service to become the most vibrant and excellent public service in Nigeria in particular and sub-Saharan Africa in general as the most professional workforce.

“I move on to serve the man who inspired and brought me into public service and to take it as a career that eventually took me to the zenith as your Head Of Service.

“I will be taking on a new role in The Presidency to assist and contribute my quota in achieving The Renewed Hope agenda of our President And Commander In Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“I feel humbled and privileged to be taking on this new challenge and pray that The Almighty Allah will enable me in the discharge of this solemn duty to our nation.

“I count on your continued support, cooperation, and prayers. Finally, I want to congratulate whoever emerges as my successor, and the 22nd Head of Service Of Lagos State Government and to request you to give him or her all the support and more than ever, to grow and take our proud public service to greater heights.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu in a statement issued by his spokesperson on Sunday announced Muri-Okunola as Principal Secretary to the President.

The statement reads, “Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu.”