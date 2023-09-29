Muri-Okunola: Lagos Public Service Most Vibrant In Nigeria

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of the Lagos State Civil Service officially tendered his resignation on Friday, September 29, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued via his official X page indicating that Muri-Okunola had voluntarily resigned as the 21st Head of the state civil service to embark on a bigger journey.

Okunola, however, thanked the Lagos State Governor, Deputy Governor, Speaker, State Assembly Members, and all other stakeholders as he expressed gratitude to all other stakeholders.

Additionally, he pleaded with them to provide the same assistance to Mr Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro, who will take over as the Lagos State Head of Service in his place.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he is resigning to embark on a new journey.

He wrote: “Thankful to Almighty Allah as today marks the end of my journey in the civil service of Lagos State following my voluntary retirement from the most vibrant public service in Nigeria.

“I give all glory and adulation to The Almighty for guiding me through the journey of leading The Lagos State Public Service as the 21st Head Of The Civil Service for the past nearly five years and I count on him and your prayers as I embark on a new journey.

“I thank the Governor and Deputy Governor, The Speaker and the entire members of LAHA, The Chief Judge and all members of the Judiciary, the Executive Council, the Body of Permanent Secretaries, the Chairmen and members of all service commissions and my colleagues the entire workforce of the Lagos State Government. You have been a pillar of massive support and I truly appreciate you all. I will surely miss you all.

“I enjoin you all to please extend the same and much more support to my successor in office, The 22nd Head Of Service of our dear State, Mr Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro. I congratulate him and wish him a most successful tenure in office.”