Murdered Kwara Female Student: Bello Claims Sole Responsibility

Share

AbdulRahman Bello, who allegedly killed and dismembered a final year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal, has told the court that he singlehandedly committed the crime.

The acclaimed Islamic cleric, who was in court alongside his alleged four accomplices, pleaded with the court to release his co-suspects, emphasising that they knew nothing about the crime.

Bello said that he singlehandedly killed and dismembered Hafsoh, his Facebook girlfriend.

The four other suspects arraigned alongside Bello are Ahmed AbdulWasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen , Jamiu Uthman, and AbdulRahman Jamiu.

The court, however, told Bello that he should make such a request when he gets to the High Court where the case has been transferred to for proper trial.

This is just as the Kwara State Ministry of Justice announced appearance to take over the case .

The legal representative from the Ministry, Barr. Issa Zakari, informed the court that legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) was out and that the defendant (Bello) has a case to answer.

The counsel to the family of the deceased, Dr. Folorunso Ahmad Hussein, did not object to the Ministry’s application, but pleaded for justice for Hafsoh and the family.

The presiding Magistrate, Sanusi Muhammad, however, adjourned the matter to March 20, 2025 for further mention, while he ordered the remand of the suspects in Oke Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Speaking with newsmen after the court’s sitting, counsel to the family of the deceased, Dr Folorunso Hussein, confirmed that the State Ministry of Justice had sent a principal counsel to take over the case from the police prosecutor, adding that the application was granted.

“The counsel informed the court that the DPP’s advice has been released and proper charges preferred at the High Court and filed while parties were served on Thursday morning with the charges at the High Court.

“In that regard, the Magistrate would have no option than to terminate that case. But for the fact that they have not been arraigned at the High Court, the Magistrate’s court would have to hold on to the suspects until they are arraigned at the High Court. After being arraigned at the High Court, the case here will be terminated. That’s the rationale for adjourning the case till March 20 for further mention, pending their arraignment at the High Court.

“The rationale behind this is that, if this court releases them now, there would be a vacuum. Who holds them on? By the time they’re arraigned at the High Court, the High Court will order their remand there. Then, the order of remand here at the Magistrate’s court will be quashed”, he said.

Ahmad advocated the signing of death warrant for capital offences, saying that whoever that is convicted by law should face the punishment.

He charged governors across the states of the federation to always do the needful by following the law and issue death against those who deserve it, claiming that the public and those concerned will be able to heave a sigh of relief.

Ends

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

