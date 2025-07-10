Murdered FUT Lecturer: 16-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Nearly two years after the brutal murder of Mrs. Funmilayo Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, a high court in Niger State has sentenced 16-year-old Joy Afekafe to life imprisonment for her role in the crime.

The sentencing was delivered by Justice Mohammed Mohammed of High Court 4, Minna, who found the teenager guilty of a two-count charge of culpable homicide and armed robbery, offences punishable under Sections 221 and 298 of the Penal Code.

In accordance with Nigerian law, which prohibits capital punishment for offenders under the age of 18, the court commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment. An additional 10-year sentence was imposed for armed robbery.

Justice Mohammed noted:

“From the evidence before me, I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the offences of culpable homicide punishable with death and armed robbery against the convict.

However, since the convict was below 18 years old at the time of committing the offence, a sentence of life imprisonment is imposed in line with the provisions of the Penal Code.”

The court directed that Afekafe be held at a remand home in Angwan Daji, Minna, until she turns 18, after which she will be transferred to the appropriate correctional facility.

Mrs. Adefolalu was murdered on October 28, 2023, at her residence in the Gbaiko area of Minna. The convict, who had briefly worked for the lecturer as a housemaid, was expelled from the home over a theft incident. She later conspired with two accomplices, identified as DJ Wallex and DJ Smart both currently at larg to “deal with” the victim.

Afekafe confessed that the trio stabbed the lecturer multiple times and fatally struck her with a wooden stool. They also stole valuables including mobile phones, a laptop, and an undisclosed sum of money.

According to police investigations, Afekafe made a confessional statement to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), which was pivotal in the prosecution’s case.

The judgment brings partial closure to a case that shocked the academic community and the people of Niger State.