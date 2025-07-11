Murdered FUT Lecturer: 16-Year-Old Girl Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

..to spend 2 years in remand home

About two years after, a high court in Minna, Niger State, has sentenced 16-year-old girl, Miss Joy Afekafe to life imprisonment for her role in the murder of a lecturer of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Mrs. Funmilayo Adefolalu.

It would be noted that, in line with the Nigerian law which prohibits the death penalty for offenders under 18, the court substituted the death sentence with life imprisonment for culpable homicide and an additional 10 years for armed robbery.

After the judgement, the convict was taken to a remand home at Angwan ‘Daji in Minna where she will remain until she is 18. It should be recalled that, Mrs. Adefolalu was murdered on October 28, 2023 at her residence in the Gbaiko area of Minna.

The convict, who had worked briefly as a housemaid for the deceased, was found to have conspired with two accomplices identified as DJ Wallex and DJ Smart who are currently at large.

Afekafe had confessed that after she was expelled from the lecturer’s home for theft, she enlisted the duo to “deal with” the deceased who was stabbed and later struck with a wooden stool, leading to her death.

Police report had it that, they also carted away valuables, including mobile phones, a laptop, and money.

While giving the pronouncement, Justice Mohammed Mohammed of High Court 4 pronounced the sentence on Wednesday after finding the teenager guilty of the two-count of culpable homicide and armed robbery, both offences punishable under Sections 221 and 298 of the Penal Code.

Afekafe, who was 14 at the time of the crime, made a confessional statement to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Delivering the judgment, Justice Mohammed said, “From the evidence before me, I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the offences of culpable homicide punishable with death and armed robbery against the convict.