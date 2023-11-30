Murdered FUT Lecturer: 14-Year-Old Suspect Arraigned, Remanded In Correctional Centre

…Says “I am not guilty”

The prime suspect in the murder of an Associate Professor, Bio-Chemistry with the Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger state, Funmilola Adefolalu was on Thursday arraigned before a Minna Chief Magistrate Court on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and armed robbery.

The offences by the 14-year-old Joy Afekafe, according to the prosecutor are contrary to sections 97, 221 and 298 of the penal code law.

It should be recalled that, after her arrest on the 30th of October, 2023, the suspect who worked as a housemaid confessed to having masterminded the murder of the deceased.

The prosecutor told the Chief Magistrate, Fati Hassan Umar that two other suspects in the crime, Wallex and Smart are still at large.

The prosecutor told the court that the trio invaded the residence of the deceased on the 28th of October 2023 where they took a knife into the kitchen and stabbed the deceased all over her body

According to the Prosecutor, “You (Joy) also used a wooden stool and hit her on her head after which you carted away $3000, one laptop computer, one mobile phone, two power banks and a car battery”.

He added that as a result “the victim was taken to the IBB Specialist hospital where she was confirmed dead by medical doctors.

When the charges were read to Afekafe she pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The prosecutor pleaded with the court to remand the accused in the Correctional Centre to enable the Police to forward the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice for legal advice because it is only the High Court that has jurisdiction to try the case.

Chief Magistrate Umar directed that Afekafe be remanded at the Children Correctional Centre because she is still a juvenile and then adjourned the case to the 11th of December for further mention.