Murdered DPO: Court Grants Bail To Seven Suspects In Rivers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted bail to seven more people facing five counts of conspiracy, cultism, and murder of Bako Angbashim, the late Ahoada Divisional Police officer.

The State High Court, presided over by Justice Sika Henry-Aprioku, had previously granted Cassidy Ikegbidi, former Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, and Eze Ekpeye Logbo, His Royal Majesty Eze Ngozi Anugwo, 10 million naira based on health.

The court also granted five million naira bail to Martins Cassidy, Stanley Amos, Ariomudo Ikedidi, Philip Ordu-Good News, and Joyce Ekenne.

When the matter was reopened today for some of the accused’s bail applications, the court granted bail to more than seven of the over 50 suspects detained in prison, as well as others who are still at large.

Justice Sika Henry-Aprioku then adjourned the case to February 16, 2024, to allow the police to complete their investigation and inform the court of how many suspects should face prosecution.