Murder: Rivers Court Sentences Tanker Conductor To Death By Hanging

…neighbours discover man dead in apartment

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital has sentenced a trailer conductor to death for the murder of a mortuary attendant over a parking space disagreement.

The court, presided by Justice Boma Diepiri ruled that Eze Kingsley murdered Wagbara David on December 7, 2018, at No. 4, Rumumasi Community along the East-West, Port Harcourt.

Trouble started when the deceased instructed the tanker driver to remove the vehicle from his business premises because it blocked his business premises and affected his operations.

From arguments, the matter turned violent as Eze used a sharp object to stab David, who started bleeding profusely and was immediately rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), but had given up the ghost before he could receive medical attention.

The convict was charged with three counts of murder and infliction of grievous bodily harm, and was reported to have used a sharp object to stab David

The judge said that the prosecution had proven beyond doubt that the convict committed the crime, and thereby deserved the death penalty, ruling that Kingsley should be hanged by the neck until death.

Meanwhile, one Richard Nomanzi, a 43-year-old metal scrap dealer was found dead with multiple knife stabs in his residence in the Ogbogoro community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He had died without the knowledge of his neighbours, who eventually found out when they started perceiving an unpleasant odour emanating from his apartment.

Upon entering his apartment, they found his lifeless body and subsequently alerted the Police and his relatives.

According to a woman who has a child for the deceased, he had multiple stab wounds on his face, his stomach with a cut over his neck.

He has been taken to the mortuary with the assistance of the police, the woman reportedly said, while calling for justice for the deceased.

