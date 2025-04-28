Murder: Police Arrest Woman, Recover Victim’s Car In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman identified only as Adeola in connection with the alleged murder of 65-year-old Mr. Adebayo at a service apartment in the Abule-Egba area.

Investigators have also recovered the deceased’s vehicle, which the suspect reportedly took following the crime.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, police were notified on March 29, 2025, of a male corpse found in an Abule-Egba service apartment.

A routine check the previous morning, March 28, had uncovered the lifeless body of the unidentified man lying on a bed.

“Preliminary inquiries indicate that on March 27 at approximately 5:20 p.m., a woman—now identified as Adeola—accompanied the deceased to rent the apartment,” CSP Hundeyin said.

“A few hours later she left the premises with the man’s car and personal belongings, telling the housekeeper she would return shortly.”

At the scene, officers recovered an empty syringe, two empty malt drink cans, and two bottles of water.

The victim’s body was evacuated to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while detectives commenced efforts to locate the fleeing suspect.

After detailed work by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Adeola was apprehended on April 26, 2025, at around 9:30 p.m. in Oko-Oba. Upon arrest, she confessed to spiking the victim’s malt drink with a poisonous substance, leading to his death.

Further investigation confirmed the victim’s identity as Mr. Adebayo. Police also recovered his car from a location where the suspect had intended to sell it.

Adeola remains in custody as detectives continue to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident and prepare charges.

Share