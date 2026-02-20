Murder: Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Declare Sponsor, Others Wanted

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested two suspects in connection with the killings of Sheriff Salami Ishola and Prince Ademola Akinloye in Eti-Osa Area of Lagos.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Lagos.

Jimoh said that the command has also declared the alleged sponsor of the killings and three others wanted.

He said the suspects, Safiu Fatai, also known as Fabo, 40, and Yusuf Ismaila, aka Bariga were arrested after the command reopened investigations into the murders, which occurred in 2023 and 2024.

Jimoh explained that Sheriff Salami Ishola, 37, was killed on April 18, 2023 at Moba town in Ajah, while Prince Ademola Akinloye, 38, was murdered on August 26, 2024 along Chevron Road, Ajiran, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

According to the police boss, the suspects confessed to participating in the first attack where they allegedly ambushed Ishola with firearms and other weapons.

“Safiu Fatai and Yusuf Ismaila confessed that they held the victim down and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” the commissioner said.

‎He added that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted they carried out the killings on the instruction of one Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi.

Jimoh further disclosed that the same gang later attacked and killed Akinloye in a similar manner.

“The suspects confessed to being part of the gang that shot Prince Ademola Akinloye along Chevron Road Ajiran using the same modus operandi,” he stated.

The Commissioner said the suspects also revealed they were paid N2 million after the first killing and promised foreign travel opportunities and social benefits.

“Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi paid the sum of N2 million to them N500,000 each three days after they killed Sheriff Salami Ishola,” Jimoh said.

He noted that although the murders occurred before he assumed office, the cases were reopened following new intelligence reports.

“The command conducted a discreet investigation which led to the arrest of Safiu Fatai on January 24, 2026 and Yusuf Ismaila on February 6, 2026,” he added.

The police chief subsequently declared Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi, Soji Mascot, Bode and Kenny wanted over their alleged involvement in the crimes.

He urged members of the public to assist the police with useful information on their whereabouts, assuring that all information would be treated confidentially.

“Members of the public are advised to report any of the declared wanted persons to the nearest police station or through the command’s distress lines,” Jimoh said.

The command assured residents that efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.