Murder: Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Declare Alleged Sponsor, Others Wanted

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of one Sheriff Salami Ishola and Prince Ademola Akinloye in Eti-Osa Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the State, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Lagos just as he maintained that the command has also declared the alleged sponsor of the killings and three others wanted for the crime.

The police boss said the suspects, Safiu Fatai, also known as Fabo ( 40) and Yusuf Ismaila, aka Bariga were arrested after the command reopened investigations into the murders, which occurred in 2023 and 2024.

Jimoh explained that Sheriff Salami Ishola, 37, was killed on April 18, 2023 at Moba town in Ajah, while Prince Ademola Akinloye, 38, was murdered on August 26, 2024 along Chevron Road, Ajiran, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

According to the police boss, the suspects confessed to participating in the first attack where they allegedly ambushed Ishola with firearms and other weapons.

“Safiu Fatai and Yusuf Ismaila confessed that they held the victim down and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” the police commissioner said.

He added that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted they carried out the killings on the instruction of one Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi. Jimoh further disclosed that the same gang later attacked and killed Akinloye in a similar manner.