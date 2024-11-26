Murder Of School Principal Triggers Cry For Justice

Share

One month ago, an entire community was thrown into a tumultuous situation, following the death of Bala Tsoho, the then Principal of the FCT Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre, Abuja.

While the Police has not made public the report of its findings regarding the dastardly act, the immediate family members of the deceased have sent a “ Save Our Soul” message to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, pleading for his assistance.

The late Tsoho was said to have left behind three wives and six children, who are not just mourning but finding it difficult to grapple with the uncertainties of fate.

The deceased, a person who lived with disability, was said to have proven that there is always ability in disability, when there is a strong will.

According to reports which were later confirmed by his close family members, the late principal was assaulted and killed by an unknown attacker(s) in the front of his house, within the school premises, located in Kuchiko, a community in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja..

The incident was also confirmed by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bwari, CSP Babayola Muhammad.

Dastardly murder

Inside Abuja gathered that the late Tsoho, without any premonition, had wheeled himself out to the front of his house around 9:00pm, probably to enjoy the natural breeze, when he met his cruel fate.

Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, a close family member, said the death of Tsoho was the most cruel she had ever heard of in her life.

Abubakar who said she rushed to the home of the deceased the day after the incident, noted that the pictures taken from the murder scene, was not just gory, but heart breaking.

The late Principal was found lying lifeless in the pool of his own blood, after the attackers had left the scene.

Abubakar called on relevant security agencies to provide adequate security within the centre, noting that the family members of the deceased have become more vulnerable.

She complained that the premises of the centre was too porous and in dire need of security. She said: “It seemed that the large wooden plank that was found close to where his lifeless body lay was what the attacker (s) used to smash his head.

“From the way his head was smashed to pieces, it appeared that after hitting him with wood, the assailants also used it to press his head against the cement floor after he fell from the wheelchair.

“Honestly, I didn’t know when I broke down in tears looking at that picture”. She also stated that family members of the deceased were said to have just had their dinner, and were in the sitting room, having a good time together, when the incident occurred.

According to her, “ One of his wives who is also a person with disability, and rides on a wheelchair, said that when they heard the strange sound, they could not immediately fathom what was wrong.

“The woman told me that it was after some minutes that the eldest daughter of late Principal stepped outside in search of where the sound came from, that she shockingly discovered the lifeless body of her father in a pool of blood”.

Lack of care

Inside Abuja gathered that just barely one month after the unfortunate death, the family members’ pains have increased because of untold hardship.

It was gathered that after the burial of the late Principal in accordance with Islamic injunctions, the school authority have not been able to show the level of care required to provide succor to the three wives and six children.

One of his wives, Bilkisu Haruna, who pleaded on behalf of the family for the intervention of the FCT Minister, disclosed that they were faced with a disturbing situation.

She said that while they are still staying within the school’s premises, hardship may soon force them out to go and look for ways to survive.

According to her, no help had come their way, either from the government or any family members. She also bemoaned the length of time that has past, without any trace to the murderer (s) of their breadwinner.

“We are pleading with the FCT Minister to help us get justice for us over this death. We are also pleading for assistance, because our children are suffering since the death of our husband and father” she said.

Dr. Sani Rabe, Director Social Services, FCTA said that while the death of the late Principal has remained a shock to them in FCTA, the relevant authorities were working to unravel the killers.

Rabe noted that while he had no idea regarding the motives of the killers, there was a reasonable ground to suspect that the assailants were envious of the reforms which the Principal introduced in the center.

The Director also confirmed that the Police was yet to turn their reports on the investigation over the death.

However, he did not disclose the plans that government has for the family of the late Principal, but promised to provide necessary update whenever needed.

