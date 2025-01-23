Murder Of OAU Student: Appeal Court Upholds Adedoyin’s Conviction

Share

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has upheld the conviction of the Osun State High Court that sentenced Dr Raheem Adedoyin to death for killing a Master’s Degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Mr Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin, the proprietor of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, was sentenced to death by the Osun Chief Judge for conspiracy to murder, concealment of fact of Adegoke’s death, and murder of the student who lodged in his hotel.

Aside from Adedoyin, two of his hotel staff, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem, were found guilty by the Osun High Court presided by Justice Adepele Ojo in the murder case of Adegoke, whose death occurred between November 5 and 7, 2021.

The court’s judgment relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, which pointed to the involvement of Adedoyin and his staff in the killing. The court noted that Adedoyin’s refusal to testify or provide an alibi weakened his defence.

Consequently, Justice Ojo sentenced Adedoyin and two staff members to death by hanging over their alleged roles in the disposal of Adegoke’s body from the hotel premises.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Adedoyin and his co-defendants approached the Appeal Court, seeking to overturn the High Court’s judgment.

In a unanimous decision delivered by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye yesterday on behalf of other judges of the Appeal Court upheld the judgment of Justice Ojo that sentenced Adedoyin and two of his staff to death by hanging.

