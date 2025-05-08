Murder Of Kwara Student: Police Witness Tenders Evidence In Court

Share

It was a gory sight to behold yesterday as two police witnesses presented human parts, being items recovered in the house of the alleged killer of a final year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Hafsat Lawal, in court before Justice Hannah Ajayi and the father of the deceased.

At the commencement of hearing of the murder case, involving five suspected killer of the female student, father of the deceased, Ibrahim Lawal, could not hold back tears when he was asked to identify parts of her daughter’s hands presented as exhibits by the police witness.

Some of the 16 items admitted as exhibits include a cutlass, centre table stained with blood, axe, knife, keg containing human blood, a wooden box containing black soap, lady’s slippers, two earrings, one Tecno phone, one SR iPhone, one itel A50 phone and another iPhone, a bag containing charms, including animal horns and one exercise book containing the account of charms.

Also admitted as exhibits were two hands of the deceased, among other human parts said to have been ecovered at a dump site, as well as the deceased broken beads.

Many people in court betrayed emotion as they sobbed during presentation of the items, while offensive odour from the human parts put in a plastic container, enveloped the court room.

All the five suspects were present in court, while four witnesses, out of 16, testified before Justice Hannah Ajayi. In his submission, a police witness, Yusuf Dauda, who is the custodian of the exhibits in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said he registered the items as brought by Inspector Ayodele Azeez.

