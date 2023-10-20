Murder Of Edwin Ogiamen: Civil Rights Group Misleading Public – Police

The Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force, Benin City, Edo State has refuted a media report by a human rights activist, and President of Talakawa Parliament, Comrade Kola Edokpayi which fingered the Zone over unlawful arrests in the murder case of one Edwin Ogiamen, invasion and damage of properties in Ubiaza Community in Ikpoba Okha Local government Area of the state.

Recall that Edwin Ogiamen was murdered in Ubiaza Community early this year over land matters which led to the destruction of properties, arson

the arrest of some suspects, including one Emmanuel Aigbogun, a human rights activist.

This led to a press briefing aired on different television stations in and outside Edo State, which pointed an accusing finger at the police over the arrest.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone 5 Police Headquarters, DSP Tijani Momoh in a press release with the title, “Re: Murder of Edwin Ogiemwense Ogiamen of Ubiaza Community, Invasion of Community, wanton and damage of properties in Ubiaza, arson and Armed Robbery,” said the Zone is aware of misleading narratives aired on televisions, radio and online media houses which wrongful accused the police of unlawful arrest.

The statement reads in part: “The Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin is aware of misleading narratives aired on television, radio and other online news media outlets about the murder of Edwin Ogiemwense Ogiamen of Ubiaza community.

“The report revealed that one Kola Edokpayi of the Edo State Civil Society Organization and President of the Talakawa Parliament at a Press Conference held on Wednesday 18th October 2023 alleged that one Emmanuel Aigbogun was unlawfully arrested over the murder of Edwin Ogiamen by Police officers attached to Zone 5 Headquarters in Benin when he visited the Zone over a petition he wrote prior to this time and that a few days later, he was charged to court without discreet investigation and thereafter remanded at the Oko Correctional centre in Benin City, while the actual killers of Edwin were yet to be arrested, investigated and prosecuted.

“The Zone wishes to state for the record that these allegations are unfounded, baseless and false and a calculated attempt to manipulate the public and evade prosecution.

“​It is pertinent to state that Zone 5 Headquarters does not want to enter into any form of media debate with the said Kola Edokpayi but for avoidance of doubt and for members of the public not to be misled by his false narratives, the Zonal Command wish to state the following facts:

“On 01/03/2023, a petition dated 27/02/2023 written by Legal Minds law firm on behalf of one Edwin Ogiemwense, the Okaighele/youth leader of Ubiaza community along Benin/Sapele Road, Ikpoba-Okha LGA was received and referred to the Anti-vice section for discreet investigation.

“That on 29/03/2023, two operatives of the Anti-vice section while at Ubiaza community to serve a letter of invitation to the suspect, one Lucky Ogiamen ‘m’ a fight ensued between the said Lucky Osifo Ogiamen and the petitioner, late Edwin Ogiemwense, which was followed by sporadic gunshots from the armed thugs stationed around the community bush by the said Lucky Ogiamen.

“The Police operatives who weren’t armed tactically escaped unhurt, while the armed thugs held the petitioner hostage and later shot him dead.

“That when the information on the attack was received at the Zone, serious efforts were made to reinforce and rescue the petitioner but before reaching there, he had already been killed and their vehicles burnt.

” That now being a murder case, the incident was accordingly reported and referred to the Homicide section of the Zone for discreet investigation and on 31/03/2023, the team with some vigilante member arrested four suspects; (1) Isaiah Adejumo ‘m’ (2) Alex Charley ‘m’ (3) Julius Iyangbe ‘m’ and (4) Moses Babatunde ‘m’ in connection with the murder of the said Edwin Ogiamen.That at the close