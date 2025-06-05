Murder Of DPO: 29 Arraigned, 14 Charged With Culpable Homicide

Share

The Kano State Police Command has charged 14 prime suspects with culpable homicide and related offences in connection with the gruesome murder of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano, CSP Baba Ali, which occurred two weeks ago.

The suspects are also facing charges including criminal conspiracy, inciting public disturbance, mischief by fire, criminal trespass, causing grievous hurt, and theft.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the 14 individuals charged are Bala Yusuf, Bala Mohammed, Abdulrashid Ibrahim, Abdullahi Salisu Kere, Sadiq Buhari, Yunusa Adamu, Musa Minkaila, Mamuda Mohammed, Ismail Mamuda, Usman Shu’aibu, Musa Hassan (aka Black), Abdulrashid Munkail, Umar Ado Nadada, and Sabitu Abubakar — all residents of Rano Local Government Area in Kano State.

Kiyawa disclosed that a total of 29 suspects have so far been arraigned before Magistrate Court No. 20 in Nomansland, Kano, over the incident.

He further stated that 15 additional suspects have also been charged with offences related to the DPO’s murder, including criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, and mischief.

“The Command is pleased to provide the following updates on the ongoing investigation into the unfortunate incident that resulted in the tragic death of CSP Baba Ali, the DPO of Rano Division, as well as damage to public and private property,” Kiyawa said.

He assured the public that the Police Command remains committed to ensuring that justice is served and expressed appreciation for the continued prayers, support, and cooperation received during the investigation.

“In light of this tragic incident, the Command urges members of the public to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands,” he said, reaffirming the Police’s dedication to maintaining law and order and safeguarding lives and property in the state.

