Murder: Nigerian Man, Accomplice Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In UK

A Nigerian man, Lekan Akinsoji and accomplice Sundjata Keita, both 27 and from Forest Gate, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Ahmed Deen-Jah in East London.

Akinsoji, a drill rapper, will serve a minimum of 28 years, while his accomplice Keita will serve at least 22 years, following their conviction for murder at the Old Bailey.

The court heard that on April 2, 2017, the pair dressed in black with balaclavas and gloves, carried out a planned “gang ride-out” before chasing Deen-Jah into an off-licence near Custom House station, where Akinsoji stabbed him in the heart.

The victim, known by his street name Grinna, was pronounced dead at the scene, just metres from his home. Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC said: “This killing was not a spontaneous act of violence, but an attack planned against a background of street violence between two East London gangs.”

“Ten days before the murder, Akinsoji appeared in a video titled: Armed and Ready, rapping. “No face, no case, no evvy (evidence).”