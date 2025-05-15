Murder, Arson: Court Orders Oyo Monarch To Appear Before It, June 17

Share

An Oyo State High Court in Saki, has ordered the Ajori – win of Irawo, Oba Musiliudeen Olalere, to appear before it on June 17, in a suit filed against him and others over alleged involvement in the death of a six-month old baby, Azeem Wahab.

The King is the third defendant in the case instituted by Alfa Hamzat Wahab, a business man, Dr. Lukman Akanbi represents the 1st and 2nd Defendants, while Mr Remi Alli, is the prosecutor holding the fiat of the Attorney General of the state.

Before the case of alleged murder and arson in charge No: HSK/7C/2017 was moved from Ibadan to Saki, the defendant, through his counsel, Mr Lateef Adedigba, had said he was unable to show up in court because he was indisposed, but other defendants in the case were in court.

During the sitting of the court in Saki on Tuesday, Justice M. O. Oladejo, ordered Oba Olalere and other defendants to appear before him on the next adjourned date, June 17, 2025.

About two months ago, the plaintiff had cried out to all stakeholders in the judiciary to help him avenge the gruesome killing of his baby. He had said, “the defendants had in 2015, around 12 noon, attacked me in my house.

They came to attack me with machetes, charms and other dangerous weap – ons. The wounds are still on my head. “They used pestle to hit my eye, and it was then I fell unconscious.

They also attacked my apprentice, Moshood with machete. Bleeding profusely, one of the defendants ordered that they should go and throw us into Ofiki River, but thank God the police came on time to rescue us and took us to their station and from there to the hospital.

