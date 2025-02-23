Muoka urges deep knowledge of God for true joy

Share

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has called for an in-depth relationship with and knowledge of God for a lifetime of true joy.

He made the call at the recent annual inter-denominational crusade, ‘From Sorrow to Joy’, held at the church’s headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos.

After the two-day crusade, Muoka said many were in sorrow and do not know how to navigate life’s challenges due to ignorance in the efficacy of God’s words.

Calling on individuals to pay attention to biblical injunctions, “…without me you can do nothing”, and “my people perish for lack of knowledge”, he assured that victory was certain for those who walk in knowledge and live in obedience.

Muoka stated: “When you know God and call upon Him, He will give you victory on every side. I assure you that your sorrow will not continue, it will end…You will rejoice and your joy nobody shall take it away. As long as you are hearing me count it all done, it’s from sorrow to joy.”

He further cited the example of Jabez and others whose sorrowful situations were turned to joy in the days of old and in present times through divine intervention.

While emphasizing that it was not God’s will for anyone to live in sorrow, he stated: “Let me ask you, is there evidence that God is doing great things in our midst? The Lord is still in the business of turning sorrow to joy. The Lord who did it for those in the past will do it again.

“Is there anything too hard for God to do? My friend God will help you, He will turn your sorrow to joy, it is your turn to be free, and you are coming out of every sorrow. You must make up your mind to give up sorrow.”

Share

Please follow and like us: