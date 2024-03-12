Munich Airport Explores Innovation, Introduces Self-Driving Robot

Passengers at Munich Airport can now shop at a self-driving robot thanks to introduction of the “JEEVES service robot.” Munich Airport says the robot was “originally designed for use in the hotel and healthcare sector, a robot of this type is now being used for the first time in the world as a “snack box” at an airport.”

Snackbot “JEEVES”, the name is based on a loyal and competent servant from an English novel – offers a selection of chilled soft drinks and snacks that can be purchased via various cashless payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and all major credit cards. The snack box is “110 centimetres tall and moves autonomously through the gate area on Levels 4 and 5 in Terminal 2 at Munich Airport. It stops when passengers come near it or step into its path.

A large touchscreen is used to complete the purchase.” According to the airport, “the robot developed by the Munich start-up “Robotise” is being tested for one year by Terminal 2 Gesellschaft, a Munich Airport and Lufthansa subsidiary.” The use of robotics at Munich Airport serves not only to improve logistics but also to research passenger acceptance and create added value for the passenger travel experience. The test, according to the airport “fits in with Munich Airport’s profile as a premium innovation hub.”