Mummy Zee Bags First Ambassadorial Deal

Nigerian internet sensation, Deborah Olaki Adebisi, also known as Mummy Zee, has bagged her first ambassadorial deal with a fintech business, Swift Pay.

The expecting mother who shared the exciting news on her X account said it is her first ambassadorial deal since going viral on the internet earlier this month.

She recorded a video of the moment a Swift Pay team came to her house to bring the good news and some of its bespoke keepsakes.

Mummy Zee wrote; “It’s with delight that I announce my first ambassadorial deal with @swyftpay_io, a payment service provider that is renowned for having the most efficient Dollar Card Service and the best Customer Care I have ever experienced.

“Create an account here: and use the referral code ‘Jfni’ or download the app on Playstore or App Store to get started always reach out to Swyftpay via DMs on any of its socials for questions regarding the service.”

