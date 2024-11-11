Mummy Wa Laments Sexual Harassment Ordeal In Nollywood (Video)

Share

Nigerian skit maker, and Nollywood actress, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as Mummy Wa, has spoken about her experience with sexual harassment in the movie industry.

New Telegraph recalls that Mummy Wa became famous in 2023, following her appearance on Mr Macaroni’s skits.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘WithChude podcast’ with Chude Jideonwo.

Sharing her experiences, the actress explained that she received unwanted sexual advances from filmmakers while trying to establish her career.

She said: “Behind the scenes, a lot of people are asking for things. They are requesting a whole lot of things that I cannot do.

“Where do I want to start from? I’m already coming from a place where they tell me ‘This thing will not work’. How many people do I want to sleep with?

“To be honest, you might actually sleep with somebody in the industry and you will still not blow with the role they will give you. I saw a lot of men. But guess what? Even the slim ones that don’t have anything, are still asking for things from them.

“No woman is free. No woman is immune. But I can’t do it.”

