Mumini Alao: My Brother, Friend And Colleague

On Sunday, August 10, Mumini Alao, one of Nigeria’s foremost sports journalists, will host family, friends, colleagues and associates at an event in Lagos, to formally present his Autobiography – his third book – which vividly captures his life story as a sports writer and media entrepreneur. Alao also shares stories on his education, private life, challenges, and accomplishments.

The book, delivered in his inimitable writing style which has earned him fans all over the world, is a rich and riveting tapestry of the life and times of great, but humble man. Dignitaries expected at the book presentation and public lecture include the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; former Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Raji Fashola (SAN), who is the guest speaker; Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon Kabiru Amadu, and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, amongst others.

Alao, who studied mass communication at the University of Lagos, knew a long time ago that he wanted to be a sports journalist. It is always strategic for one to pick his or her spot early in life and remain focused with the guidance of mentors.

That was exactly what Alao did, and he never took his eyes off the ball since the whistle was first sounded when he was a teenager. In his quest to contribute to the body of knowledge, Alao – a great “Akokite” – went back to the University of Lagos for his Masters and PhD degrees which demonstrates his commitment to excellence and lifelong learning.

As a football aficionado and iconic sports writer, his PhD thesis – as you would expect, and you probably guessed right – was on football. His research topic was: ‘The Influence of Audience Preference on Media Coverage of Domestic and Foreign Football in Nigeria (2020).’ Alao and I have come a long way together. He is reliable and can be trusted. He is also a dependable friend and colleague with an unassailable quantum of integrity. I call him “my brother.”

Since our paths crossed as fresh graduates 37 years ago at Complete Communications Limited (CCL), the company noted for publishing Complete Football, Complete Sports, Sports Souvenir, Complete Football Extra, International Soccer Review, Complete Football International, and Climax, we have related like Siamese twins. Our bond of friendship has flourished because of mutual respect and trust between us.

How did it all begin? Let us dial back to 1988 when Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase (1950 – 2022), a renowned sports journalist and arguably the doyen of sports publishing in Nigeria, offered Mumini and I employment. Call it an act of providence or mere coincidence, but that was what happened, and we shared the same desk in the newsroom when we resumed for work.

Whereas I did my NYSC (after graduating from the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State) at the Anambra State College of Education, Awka (as it was then known) where I taught mathematics in 1986-87, Alao did his national youth service at the Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO), Emene, Enugu in 1987-88, where he was a public relations assistant. By this time, we had not met, but we were both fascinated by the breadth of fresh air and innovation that Ojeagbase brought into sports journalism.

Publisher, or S.O. as we fondly called Ojeagbase, exhibited great talent and creative enterprise as sports editor in terms of ideas, content, storytelling and page designs that resulted in the incredible look and feel of the pages – first at Sunday Concord, and later at The Guardian – before he went solo in 1984 and launched Sports Souvenir.

At different times in 1988, we simply walked into Ojeagbase’s office in Okota, Lagos, as young graduates, asking for jobs that were not advertised. When S.O. saw the determination in our eyes and the conviction to excel like him in the sports writing business, he welcomed us with open arms. Our gamble paid off and we were employed.

Those encounters and the knowledge gained at “Sunny Ojeagbase’s School of Sports Journalism” were profound. From that time through the several seasons that followed, Alao and I formed an unbreakable bond of friendship that waxed stronger and stronger over the years.

We did not compete, but complimented each other. Alao embodies core values that have not only shaped his successful career, but have also inspired others in the sports journalism industry. His passion for storytelling, dedication to excellence, resilience and perseverance, commitment to sports development, as well as integrity and professionalism have contributed to his strong personal brand and glowing reputation.

Although I am not the book reviewer, I was privileged to get an autographed copy from the author whom I read voraciously. Please don’t blame me, Alao is a gifted writer, and great storyteller, and his flowery prose is gripping.

Once you start reading the book, you don’t want to put it down because it is unputdownable. S.O., according to Alao, inspired him to finally become a sports journalist. But before then, his Ghanaian English Language teacher in secondary school, John Amoah, told him that he would make a good journalist because of his excellent writing skills.

On issues relating to personal and professional development, Alao and I usually confide in each other, just as we did with Ojeagbase who was a mentor to us when he was alive. Besides Ojeagbase, Alao says his father, Engr. Ayub Adeleke Kolawole Alao-Arigbabuwo (1939 – 2006), was also his mentor and inspiration.

He dedicates the book to both of them. Alao’s first story in Complete Football magazine was published in the October 1988 edition which sold for N3.00. It was an exclusive story about the man behind the exodus of Nigerian footballers to Belgium, Dr. Willy Pluym.

From that moment onwards, Alao did not look back; as he went on to build a flourishing sports journalism career that took him to over 30 countries in Africa, Europe and North America.

By March 1989, Alao was assistant editor, and for the first time, the football magazine reached a historic 50,000 copies print run milestone with a projected 90 percent sales. The Publisher could not hide his joy, so he penned him a congratulatory letter. Barely a year after Alao resumed work at the company; he was promoted as editor of Complete Football magazine.

He was only 26 years old. That was when it dawned on him that he was in for a marathon, not sprint, at the sports publishing company. His first reportorial assignment to Europe was in April 1992 to interview Etim Esin, the controversial Nigerian footballer at the time, over his alleged involvement in drug use while playing for S.K. Lierse Football Club in Belgium.