Mumeh, Former CPS To Senate President, Loses Mum

The matriarch of the Mumeh clan, Mrs Catherine Iyoho Donatus Mumeh of Igbogili-Abavo in Ika South Local Government area of Delta State has passed on at the age of 90.

A statement from the family said she departed to Glory on Friday, August 18 at Central Hospital, Asaba after a brief Illness.

“Mama was a renowned community leader and a devoted Christian.

Late Mrs Mumeh is survived by Deaconess Magdalene Igbenigun, Mrs Victoria Nasabata, Mrs Rita Okoro, Mr Amechi Mumeh, Mrs Patient Kalikuma, Mrs Franca Okoacha and Paul Mumeh, former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to former President of the Senate Senator David Mark.

“A detailed burial arrangement will be announced by the family,” the statement read.