Muma Gee stages comeback with African Talent Pool

After a brief hiatus from the entertainment scene, theatre arts practitioner cum popular singer Chief Muma Gift-Eke better known as Muma Gee has returned to the scene. Muma Gee returned with an initiative to impact on the lives of Nigerian and African indigenes with Rivers State as the kick-off point.

With African Talent Pool, under the management of Muma Gee Foundation, the thespian hinted that several youths across communities from the Local Government Areas will be groomed and their talents Harnessed under the initiative Muma Gee also stated that the African Talent Pool is a human capital development project/programme aimed at eradicating poverty, insecurity, l vices, terrorism, and cultism by harvesting and grooming teeming youths in Africa for the attainment of self-reliance and sustainable development.

Eke said a team of experts including entertainment impresario Don Tee would work closely with the youths while reiterating that the project is focused on youths and individuals between the ages of 13 and 50. She also said the identified talents would be groomed in various artistic talents and craftsmanship.

In the same vein, the media director of the project, Wariso Wari- so, added that the initiative would tour the local government and states in Nigeria before extending its tentacles to other parts of Africa.