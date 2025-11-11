Mulumbu Backs DR Congo To Secure 2026 World Cup Spot

The former Democratic Republic of Congo captain, Youssouf Mulumbu, has expressed strong confidence in the nation’s present crop of players, insisting they possess the quality and unity needed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico.

DR Congo last featured on football’s biggest stage in 1974, then known as Zaire, when they shared a group with Brazil, Scotland, and Yugoslavia.

Since that historic debut, the Leopards have struggled to return, but Mulumbu believes the current generation stands on equal footing with Africa’s traditional football powerhouses.

After finishing as one of the top second-placed teams in the qualifiers, DR Congo advanced into the playoffs, where they will battle for an additional African ticket.

Their road begins with a crucial semi-final clash against Cameroon on Thursday in Rabat.

Should they advance, they will face the winner of the Nigeria–Gabon fixture in Sunday’s final. The victor of the African playoffs will move on to the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, where two World Cup slots will be available.

Reflecting on his time with the national team, Mulumbu admitted DR Congo’s earlier squads faced significant challenges that limited their progress.

“When I first joined the team, there were many areas that needed improvement. We had to rebuild and encourage players from professional clubs to proudly represent the national colours,” he said in an interview with CAFOnline.

“We hoped to qualify for the World Cup or win a medal, but it wasn’t our time. However, I truly believe this new generation can make it to 2026.”

Under coach Sébastien Desabre, DR Congo have announced a 25-man squad featuring talents spread across England, France, Spain, and other European leagues.

According to Mulumbu, the diversity and balance of the team have contributed to a stronger collective identity.

“Today’s group is much more united. Defensively, they’re solid and very difficult to break down. And in attack, with someone like Bakambu in top form, they’re always dangerous,” he said. “In our era, we depended on individual brilliance. Now, the team plays with structure and intelligence.”

DR Congo came close to earning automatic qualification in October but needed Senegal to slip on the final matchday. The hope faded as the Lions of Teranga defeated Mauritania 4–0.

DR Congo still managed a 1–0 victory over Sudan, but ultimately finished second in Group B and were forced into the playoff route.

With renewed belief and a unified squad, Mulumbu insists the Leopards have everything required to earn a place at the next World Cup.