Multistream’s Empowerment Seminar Takes Centre Stage In Badagry Today

The Multistream Empowerment and Wellness Summit takes centre stage today at the Theatre Hall in Badagry.

After the huge success of the January 11, Ikorodu summit where about 100 people were empowered, Multistream, the umbrella body of Jinja Product, is set to put smiles on the faces of more Nigerians today in Badagry.

The Team Leader and Business Adviser of Multistream for the event, Shamseedeen Salami, told newsmen that the Mega rally embarked upon by the leaders of the organisation has yielded fruits.

He said: “We have been receiving calls from people making enquiries about the Jinja product and also people are asking critical questions about the event.

“It was good to also interface with the people on Friday, especially during our rally and we are happy that this initiative could be a big boost for Multistream and our product, Jinja.”

The Team Leader and Business Adviser also revealed that the Chairman of the Badagry Local Government, Hon. Olusegun Adeniran Onilude, has been invited as a special guest.

Leaders like Seyi Ajiboye, Friday Ibrahim (Fryo) and Toyin Samuel arrived in Badagry on Friday for the event.

The Liaison Officer to the Ogun State government on Local Government matters, Hon. Alex Obanla, is billed to be at the event just as the Chairman, Lagos State Public Service Club, Badagry Annex, Mr John Joseph, is also expected to be in attendance at the Theatre Hall on Saturday.

