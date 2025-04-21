Multistream Takes Empowerment Seminar To Badagry

Share

Multisteam Limited, the umbrella body of Jinja products, is set to take its empowerment and wellness summit to Badagry.

The body is eager to use the Badagry summit to inspire, motivate and expand the networking opportunities of the event‘s participants.

Over 120 people are expected to be empowered to boost their respective financial prowess.

The Liaison Officer to the Ogun State government on Local Government matters, Hon. Alex Obanla, is expected to be at the event just as the Executive Chairman for Badagry Local Government, Hon. Suliat Onilude and the Chairman, Lagos State Public Service Club, Badagry Annex, Mr. John Joseph, have both confirmed to be in attendance in Badagry on April 26.

Multistream’s Experienced Executive, Mrs. Toyin Samuel, is the facilitator of the Badagry seminar while the Chief Host is Mrs Mahoton Onala just as Biyi Otegbeye, the Regency Alliance GMD (Rtd) is Special Guest of Honour.

The Business Adviser of the Seminar and Team Leader, Shamseedeen Salami, said he was excited about the response of many stakeholders in the Multistream family.

