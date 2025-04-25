Multistream Holds Mega Rally For Wellness Summit Today

Share

The forthcoming Multistream Empowerment and Wellness Summit billed for Badagry on Saturday is fast gathering more momentum as the event draws near.

The Team Leader and Business Adviser of Multistream for the April 26 event, Shamseedeen Salami, told journalists on Tuesday that there will be a Mega Grand and Assured Prosperity rally today to create more awareness for the event.

Salami said many of the team leaders are warming up to educate the people and make them understand the motive behind the seminar slated for the Badagry Theatre Hall on Saturday.

He said: “We embarked on a short distance rally on Thursday to the venue. “Along the line, we spoke to the people and also gave our flyers for them to have better understanding of the Jinja product and the benefit they could derive from Jinja.

“On Friday, we will start from the Badagry Round About and embark on a long distance Rally to the venue, the Badagry Theatre Hall. “We expect a good turnout since many people in the city are aware of the seminar already.”

The Team Leader and Business Adviser also revealed that the Chairman of the Badagry Local Government, Olusegun Adeniran Onilude has been invited as a special guest.

Share