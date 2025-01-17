Multistream Hails Success Of Ikorodu Empowerment Summit

Share

Multistream Limited, the organisers of the recently held Ikorodu Empowerment Summit has expressed delight over the success of the well-attended programme.

Over 30 people were empowered with products of Multistream, Jinja, on January 11 while about 70 others will still be beneficiaries after meeting the documentation requirements of the organisers.

Shamseedeen Salami, a London-based ambassador of Jinja, Dalston Market in East London, Brixton Office, said: “Those who were empowered on the spot in Ikorodu met all the required conditions but others are still trying to fulfill the requirements.

We have enough for them but trying to follow due process. “We were very pleased to see all our invited guests in attendance.

It was a full house and I am also happy many people were educated about health and wellbeing.”

A gold ranked Independent Entrepreneurial Partner (IEP) of Multistream, Mr. Friday Ibrahim, said he was particularly excited that some of the beneficiaries have taken off on a good note in 2025. Ibrahim added that the turnout at the programme was a surprise to the entire organizing team.

