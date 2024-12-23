Multistream Expands Networking Opportunities At Jinja Summit

Share

As the January 11 Ikorodu Empowerment and Wellness Summit draws near, Multisteam Limited has expressed eagerness to inspire, Motivate and expand the networking opportunities of participants of the event.

One of the trainers of Multistream, Mr. Friday Ibrahim, at the weekend noted that there were huge plans to ensure participants of the event expected to change the fortunes of many.

Ibrahim, a gold ranked Independent Entrepreneurial Partner (IEP) of Multistream, stated that the advantages of the forthcoming event were enormous for participants. .

“There will be training and seminar for participants and we will also expent prospective agents to be better educated about the Jinja product,” he said.

Not less than 100 people will be empowered at the January 11 event which is a deliberate aim of helping to better the lives on Nigerians in this trying period of the country’s economy.

The event is billed for O’Clean Events Place in Ikorodu with Hon. Alex Obanla, Liaison Officer to Ogun State Government on Local Government Matters as Guest Speaker while Supervisor for Health, Ikorodu West LCDA, Hon. Morenike Osokoya, is special Guest.

