Multistream Empowerment Summit Holds Jan 11

All is now set for the Multistream’s Empowerment and Wellness Summit billed to take place in Ikorodu on Saturday January 11.

Multisteam Limited, the umbrella body of Jinja products has expressed eagerness to inspire, Motivate and expand the networking opportunities of participants of the event.

It is expected that 100 people will be empowered to kick-start the year in a good stead and boost their respective financial prowess.

The Liaison Officer to Ogun State Government on Local Government Matters, Alex Obanla, is the Guest Speaker at the forthcoming just as Biyi Otegbeye is the Chairman of the Summit while the Executive Chairman Ikorodu Local Government, Adeshina Wasiu, is the Chief Host.

A gold ranked Independent Entrepreneurial Partner (IEP) of Multistream, Mr. Friday Ibrahim, has said the preparation for this event is in top gear.

He added that Lion Temitayo Ogunsanya, the Chairman Lagos State Public Service Club Ikorodu Annex, who is Summit Influencer and Consent Marketer, has been working round the clock to make the event a grand one.

